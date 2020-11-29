Why IT projects fail

The seemingly endless stream of reports and research into IT project failure shows no sign of abating, with analysts always finding another carcass of a botched ERP implementation to pick the bones out of, or a failed government transformation programme.
Any notion that things might have improved because of the changing dynamic in the way business technology is delivered and consumed is largely dismissed by Chris Weston, a European advisory principal at IDC.
“Cloud computing...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team