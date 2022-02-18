Subscribe Today
Log In
While you were sleeping: Has dream technology discovered a new way to get into our brains?

Tech

While you were sleeping: Has dream technology discovered a new way to get into our brains?

Companies are exploring how they can influence our buying patterns, even as we sleep. How uneasy should we be about these developments?

Alanna MacNamee
18th February, 2022

It is Friday evening and I am watching a video that is supposed to influence my dreams tonight. It is trippy, with a psychedelic landscape, spacey background music and a fish who wears a top hat and dickie bow. It is also an advertisement for Coors Light beer.

On the one year anniversary of Coors’ Big Game Dream Super Bowl marketing campaign, I am giving the innovative advertising technique they used, known variously as “dream...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Mary Rodgers, chief executive of Portershed, DC Cahalane, director of First Fridays for Startups Dogpatch Labs, Andreea Wade, head of talent cloud AI at iCIMS, Paddy Flynn, vice president of geo data operations at Google. ‘It’s all about growing the pie. They’re not worried about competition between the players.’

More than 1,000 employees from tech giants to help startups

Tech Emmet Ryan
Onesonic’s second generation BB-HD1 headphones: a far better product than the bargain price tag might make you think

Gadget Guru: Onesonic BB-HD1 (Gen 2), Essentials Wine Cooler and iSwift Roboarm

Gadgets Emmet Ryan
“I’m not in this to flip it. I love what I do. I want to build a brilliant business,” Craig Bewley, founder of Sportskey, told the Business Post. Picture: Fergal Phillips

US and Nordic expansions on the cards for Sportskey

Tech Emmet Ryan
European regulators should let Mark Zuckerberg pull Facebook and Instagram from Europe ‘as soon as possible’ in the best interests of European citizens, according to Roger McNamee, Zuckerberg’s one-time mentor and now chief critic. Picture: SIPA USA/PA Images

Zuckerberg critic says EU regulators should let Facebook be pulled from Europe

Tech Barry J Whyte

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1