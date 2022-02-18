While you were sleeping: Has dream technology discovered a new way to get into our brains?
Companies are exploring how they can influence our buying patterns, even as we sleep. How uneasy should we be about these developments?
It is Friday evening and I am watching a video that is supposed to influence my dreams tonight. It is trippy, with a psychedelic landscape, spacey background music and a fish who wears a top hat and dickie bow. It is also an advertisement for Coors Light beer.
On the one year anniversary of Coors’ Big Game Dream Super Bowl marketing campaign, I am giving the innovative advertising technique they used, known variously as “dream...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
More than 1,000 employees from tech giants to help startups
‘First Fridays for Startups’ to be run in six hubs across the country
Gadget Guru: Onesonic BB-HD1 (Gen 2), Essentials Wine Cooler and iSwift Roboarm
This week the Guru reviews premium headphones at a budget price, a spacious wine cooler and a hands-free device holder
US and Nordic expansions on the cards for Sportskey
The Dublin-based facilities management software firm plans to add up to 11 new workers over the next two years
Zuckerberg critic says EU regulators should let Facebook be pulled from Europe
Roger McNamee, the one-time mentor to the Facebook founder, claims such a move would be in the continent’s best interests