Wexford transport management firm seeks €30m investment
After announcement of €9 million boost last week, cloud-based company Scurri wants more funding for expansion in Britain and EU
Scurri, a cloud-based transport management business, aims to raise €30 million when it seeks its Series B round of funding.
The Wexford-based business, which announced Series A funding of €9 million last week along with a trebling of its workforce to 120, expects the current investment to aid it over the next four years. The subsequent funding round will be used for broader expansion. The Series A fund was led by Gresham House, based in Britain.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Gadget Guru: Apple HomePod Mini; Lenovo Yoga AIO 7; Terra
Apple’s smart speaker, Lenovo’s latest desktop and a listening device for bird lovers get the once-over this week
Anti-extremism firm seeks to raise nearly €17m in new funding round
Moonshot works with governments and Big Tech to find those expressing extremist sentiments online and try to change their outlook
Tech review: Apple’s smart speaker launches in Ireland and proves itself worth the wait
More than six months after it was announced, the Homepod Mini has made it to the Irish market and gets the thumbs up from our Gadget Guru
Stripe chief defends Europe’s place in global tech industry
Patrick Collison wrote in the Economist that the European tech sector is worth four times more than it was five years ago, attracting 15 per cent of global venture capital