Wexford transport management firm seeks €30m investment

Scurri, a cloud-based transport management business, aims to raise €30 million when it seeks its Series B round of funding.

The Wexford-based business, which announced Series A funding of €9 million last week along with a trebling of its workforce to 120, expects the current investment to aid it over the next four years. The subsequent funding round will be used for broader expansion. The Series A fund was led by Gresham House, based in Britain.

