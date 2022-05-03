Web Summit expands to Brazil with event in Rio de Janeiro
Chief executive Paddy Cosgrave said the business aims for it to become the largest tech event on the continent after signing three-year deal
Web Summit will host its first edition of the conference outside of Europe next year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, it was announced today.
Web Summit Rio will take place from May 1 to 4 in 2023 and will be held in addition to the annual conference hosted by the Dublin-based business in Lisbon, Portugal. The first edition of the South American event will be held in the Riocentro convention centre, near the city’s Olympic Park.
