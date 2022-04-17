Waterford voicebot test firm to create 33 new jobs and open New York office

Klearcom, a Waterford business which tests voicebots used in customer service, is creating 33 new jobs and opening an office in New York.

Found in 2018, the firm currently has 17 staff. It is based in Arc Labs in Waterford city, and also has an office in Ahmedabad in India. Its platform tests voicebots in customer contact centres, ensuring the technology works across different languages.

