VidMob aims to hit $1bn valuation by end of Q1
Tech multinational has 21 staff in Dublin and plans to add another 75 over the next three years
VidMob, a US tech multinational which is in the process of expanding its EMEA HQ in Dublin, aims to hit a $1 billion valuation by the end of the first financial quarter.
The company provides artificial intelligence tools to aid in measuring the performance of marketing as well as content creation tools for advertisers.
Alex Collmer, chief executive of VidMob, said the business aimed to raise “a few hundred million” dollars by the end of March....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Survey: pharmacy customers want better app access
A survey has found that 93 per cent of parents want to be able to order from local pharmacies via an app
Does Europe stack up in tech?
Europe is a rich and technologically advanced society, but when it comes to information technology it has long played second fiddle to the US, and is in danger of being outpaced by China. Jason Walsh asks why
Fancy having a go at TikTok? Just do it
From dancers to comedians to charities, Emmet Ryan gleans the lessons to be learned from Ireland’s top success stories on the app