VidMob aims to hit $1bn valuation by end of Q1

VidMob, a US tech multinational which is in the process of expanding its EMEA HQ in Dublin, aims to hit a $1 billion valuation by the end of the first financial quarter.

The company provides artificial intelligence tools to aid in measuring the performance of marketing as well as content creation tools for advertisers.

Alex Collmer, chief executive of VidMob, said the business aimed to raise “a few hundred million” dollars by the end of March....