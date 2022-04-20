Version 1 bought by Partners Group in €800m deal
Volpi sells majority stake in company which implements IT systems for large corporates and government departments
Swiss private equity group Partners has acquired a majority stake in Irish IT services company Version 1 in a deal believed to be worth up to €800 million.
Founded in 1996, Version 1 implements IT systems for large corporates and government departments. It also provides consultancy services.
No details surrounding the transaction have been publicly disclosed but informed sources said it was at the upper end of the €600 million to €800 million range.
