Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

US software firm may need extra 200 staff for Dublin office

ServiceNow, which is hiring 300 new personnel here, said growth suggested its workforce needs could nearly double by the end of 2023

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
11th April, 2021
US software firm may need extra 200 staff for Dublin office
Mark Cockerill, vice president, ServiceNow: “We have a young, diverse, well-educated talent pool in Dublin that is fuelling our Europe, Middle East and Africa growth”

ServiceNow, the American software business which announced 300 new jobs for Dublin last week, believes it could create a further 200 roles in the capital by the end of 2023.

“With our previous round of hires, we had set a target of reaching 120 to 130 roles by by the end of this year, and we are about a year ahead of schedule,” Mark Cockerill, vice-president of the firm, said.

“We have a young, diverse, well-educated talent pool...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Samsung A52 5G gets top marks

The Gadget Guru: Samsung A52 5G, Lupe Pure, Microturismo

Gadgets Emmet Ryan 3 hours ago

Adventures in Technophobia: Foreo’s anti-ageing Bear

Tech Jessie Collins 3 hours ago
It’s expected LinkedIn will be facing questions from the data regulator over how many Irish users were affected by the breach. Picture: Getty

Data Protection Commission seeks answers from LinkedIn over data scrape

Tech Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
Jason Lalor, European executive director of Square: ‘I’m always amazed by how big the talent pool is here. The quality of candidates in Ireland is as good as you get.‘ Picture: Finbarr O\&#039;Rourke

Square deal on the cards for Irish businesses, says firm’s European executive director

Financial Services Emmet Ryan 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1