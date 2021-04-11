US software firm may need extra 200 staff for Dublin office

ServiceNow, the American software business which announced 300 new jobs for Dublin last week, believes it could create a further 200 roles in the capital by the end of 2023.

“With our previous round of hires, we had set a target of reaching 120 to 130 roles by by the end of this year, and we are about a year ahead of schedule,” Mark Cockerill, vice-president of the firm, said.

“We have a young, diverse, well-educated talent pool...