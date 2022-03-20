US healthcare firm Signify open to further growth in Galway

Signify Health, a US company, is likely to expand its team in Galway beyond the 125 jobs announced last week.

Josh Builder, the company’s chief technology officer, told the Business Post that the firm had taken additional office space in the city which would allow it to grow further if required.

Signify, which was formed in December 2017 following the merger of CenseoHealth and Advance Health, describes itself as a “value-based healthcare...