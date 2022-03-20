Subscribe Today
US healthcare firm Signify open to further growth in Galway

The Dallas-based business has taken extra office space in the city, where it will employ 125 staff

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
20th March, 2022
Josh Builder, chief technology officer, Signify Health; Susan Yun, chief people officer, Signify Health; and Kyle Armbrester, chief executive, Signify Health. Picture: Martina Rega

Signify Health, a US company, is likely to expand its team in Galway beyond the 125 jobs announced last week.

Josh Builder, the company’s chief technology officer, told the Business Post that the firm had taken additional office space in the city which would allow it to grow further if required.

Signify, which was formed in December 2017 following the merger of CenseoHealth and Advance Health, describes itself as a “value-based healthcare...

