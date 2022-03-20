US healthcare firm Signify open to further growth in Galway
The Dallas-based business has taken extra office space in the city, where it will employ 125 staff
Signify Health, a US company, is likely to expand its team in Galway beyond the 125 jobs announced last week.
Josh Builder, the company’s chief technology officer, told the Business Post that the firm had taken additional office space in the city which would allow it to grow further if required.
Signify, which was formed in December 2017 following the merger of CenseoHealth and Advance Health, describes itself as a “value-based healthcare...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Artificial intelligence can benefit SMEs, says new chair of AI centre
Bronagh Riordan was appointed chair of UCD’s Irish artificial intelligence centre earlier this month
Ian Guider: Why the N in NFT stands for nothing
In a time of great change assailing the economy and the financial sector, non-fungible tokens are an unregulated mess representing huge danger to the ordinary investor