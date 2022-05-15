US fintech DriveWealth establishes Dublin hub as Paddle eyes similar plans

US fintech DriveWealth, a company that provides neobanks such as Revolut with a way to provide stock trading, is establishing a hub in Dublin.

British payments provider Paddle, which last week raised $200 million at a $1.4 billion valuation, is also considering a similar move.

DriveWealth, whose backers include Softbank, has lured Jonny Lynch, formerly Revolut's European chief executive of securities, to lead the Irish operation. The appointment comes as the company also announced expansion in several...