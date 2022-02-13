Subscribe Today
US and Nordic expansions on the cards for Sportskey

The Dublin-based facilities management software firm plans to add up to 11 new workers over the next two years

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
13th February, 2022
“I’m not in this to flip it. I love what I do. I want to build a brilliant business,” Craig Bewley, founder of Sportskey, told the Business Post. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Sportskey, a Dublin-based facilities management software company, plans to add up to 11 jobs over the next two years as it expands into the US and Nordic markets, but has no plans to take on external investment.

“I’m not in this to flip it. I love what I do. I want to build a brilliant business,” Craig Bewley, founder of Sportskey, told the Business Post.

“We want to turn into a pure...

