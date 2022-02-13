US and Nordic expansions on the cards for Sportskey

Sportskey, a Dublin-based facilities management software company, plans to add up to 11 jobs over the next two years as it expands into the US and Nordic markets, but has no plans to take on external investment.

“I’m not in this to flip it. I love what I do. I want to build a brilliant business,” Craig Bewley, founder of Sportskey, told the Business Post.

“We want to turn into a pure...