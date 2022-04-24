Unbanx raises $1m to help people earn ‘passive income’ from their data
The fintech firm is launching its mobile and web apps this summer, with around 600 people already on the waiting list
Unbanx, a fintech that helps people to earn income by sharing their banking data, has raised $1 million (€920,000) in an oversubscribed seed round. Backers include Colm Lyon, the founder of Realex Payments and Fire.com.
Founded by cousins Alan and Gerard McDonald last year, Unbanx is launching its mobile and web apps this summer with around 600 people already on the waiting list.
When individuals sign up to the Unbanx platform, they are asked to link...
