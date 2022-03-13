Twitter to set up dedicated abuse report system for Oireachtas
The proposal follows research published by the Business Post last month which found that 96 per cent of the 50 female politicians surveyed had experienced abuse on the platform.
Twitter has offered to create a dedicated route for Irish politicians to escalate concerns over any abuse they experience on the platform.
The social network has already had discussions with the central communications unit in the Houses of the Oireachtas and the new system could be up and running within a week of being given the green light, according to Ronan Costello, public policy lead for Europe, Turkey and Israel at Twitter.
“We have chatted...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Gadget Guru: Samsung’s new Ultra exceeds expectation and a coffee grinder offers a highly customised cup
This week’s gadgets: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Duel Hawk Ultra Gaming Chair, Airmill Coffee Grinder
Irish-led London fintech gets €6m funding boost from Lloyds
Satago, a cash management platform, helps SMEs to understand their borrowing capacity
‘Diversity of workforce’ key to Poly opening Galway office
The US tech multinational plans to create 200 jobs in the city over the next five years.
Huckletree planning to open new locations in Dublin
The co-working firm, which was founded in 2014 by Lynch and Gabriela Hersham, has raised £15 million to date and has 50 staff across its seven locations