Trinity College to close Science Gallery
University no longer considers the venue for science and technology based exhibitions and lectures to be financially viable
The Science Gallery, a venue for artistic exhibitions and lectures around science and technology at Trinity College Dublin, will cease operations permanently on February 28 2022, the Business Post has learned.
It is understood that the university considered the Science Gallery to no longer be financially viable, with its closure during the pandemic playing a role in the decision.
The gallery, which was established in 2008, opened its first public exhibit since the pandemic on...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Facebook rebrands as Meta
Mark Zuckerberg avoided all of the current news stories about his company, took a pot shot at Apple, and waxed lyrical about the metaverse, before eventually announcing the company’s new name
‘We were definitely in a world of excess consumer demand’
Oisín Hanrahan, the Dubliner at the helm of Angi, a $6.1 billion business in the US, talks about leading the home services company through the pandemic and beyond
Research finds AI training system filled with misogynistic, pornographic and racist data
‘Extremely problematic’ material was found in what claims to be the world’s largest openly available dataset
Kinzen was paid €8,600 a month to combat Covid-19 ‘misinformation’ online
The tech start-up, co-founded by Mark Little and Aine Kerr, received a total of €78,000 from the Department of Health for nine months of work