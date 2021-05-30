Subscribe Today
TikTok lures hundreds of Facebook and Google contractors to new Dublin office

Higher salaries and staff jobs have attracted content moderators and executives to Chinese social media giant’s Irish office

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
Aaron Rogan - avatar

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
30th May, 2021
TikTok lures hundreds of Facebook and Google contractors to new Dublin office
TikTok has grown its Dublin office to a 1,200-employee operation

TikTok, the Chinese social media company, has lured hundreds of people who previously worked as contractors for Facebook and Google to join its Dublin office.

Ever since announcing plans in 2019 to create 100 new jobs at its new ‘trust and safety’ hub in Dublin, the Chinese-owned company has gone on a hiring spree in Ireland. In the space of 18 months, it significantly grew its Dublin team from a five-person team to a 1,200-employee operation.

