TikTok goes on hiring binge in Dublin

TikTok, the embattled social media giant, has ramped up hiring at its Irish operation, taking on hundreds of staff and poaching senior talent from Facebook’s Dublin office.

Last January, TikTok announced that it would open its Europe, Middle East and Africa (Emea) headquarters in Dublin and create 100 jobs. However the company, which is owned by the Chinese tech giant Bytedance, now has over 400 employees here, according to data produced by LinkedIn Sales Navigator.

