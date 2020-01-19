The urbane spaceman: Chris Hadfield shows his star quality

Colonel Chris Hadfield spent a lifetime preparing to be an astronaut, eventually going to space three times, including a six-month stint on the International Space Station. Yet the very first time he was up in space, it still felt startling beyond belief.
“Nothing had gone to plan. Nothing. Everything had been different than our simulations, either subtly or dramatically, but nothing had happened that was beyond the scope of what we prepared for,” he tells...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team