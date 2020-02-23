Sunday February 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The invisible force powering half a million websites

Umbraco’s chief executive Kim Sneum Madsen says the company’s CMS software is designed to give customers flexibility – and not to get in their way

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
23rd February, 2020
Kim Sneum Madsen: “We think of Umbraco as like a box of Lego blocks. You can build whatever you like from that.”

Kim Sneum Madsen is not your conventional tech chief executive. For most of his life, crisis management didn’t mean logistics or balance sheet issues. To him, it meant helping to save lives in some of the worst possible situations.

A trained firefighter, Sneum Madsen worked for the United Nations on the ground in Bosnia during the conflict in the former Yugoslavia. He also did a stint with the Danish Refugee Council. Along the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Amazon needs to break the circle of Ring surveillance risks

The web retail giant is trying to address privacy issues afflicting ‘the world’s most controversial doorbell’

Emmet Ryan | 2 hours ago

Gadget Guru: Samsung Buds+, HP Elite Dragonfly, Weathery

Samsung’s new in-ear headphones, a lightweight laptop from HP and a weather device with a difference are all reviewed this week

Emmet Ryan | 2 hours ago

Law professionals banned from working at home near Alexa devices

One of Ireland’s largest law firms has banned staff from working from home in rooms with smart speaker systems, following concerns about leaks

Aaron Rogan | 2 hours ago