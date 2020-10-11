Sunday October 11, 2020
Tech watch: The company keeping workplaces safe from an ongoing disease threat

With more people working from home, water supplies in offices are more at risk of having the bacteria that causes legionnaires’ disease, but Bluezone Technologies has developed a solution

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
11th October, 2020
Pat McDonald and Adrian Byrne, co-founders of Bluezone Technologies, have created sensors that help prevent legionella which causes Legionaire's disease in water supplies. Photo: Stephen Davison

As the safety of returning to the workplace continues to be debated, an old familiar threat has reared its head. Legionnaires’ disease, and other ailments caused by legionella bacteria, is something many businesses that have been closed for some time will need to start thinking about.

But one company in Newry, Co Down, is already using technology to protect workers.

Bluezone Technologies is deploying sensors in pipes across Ireland and Britain, including carrying out...

