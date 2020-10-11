Tech watch: The company keeping workplaces safe from an ongoing disease threat

As the safety of returning to the workplace continues to be debated, an old familiar threat has reared its head. Legionnaires’ disease, and other ailments caused by legionella bacteria, is something many businesses that have been closed for some time will need to start thinking about.

But one company in Newry, Co Down, is already using technology to protect workers.

Bluezone Technologies is deploying sensors in pipes across Ireland and Britain, including carrying out...