Tech View: Future of working from home will rely on trust
The new code of practice on the right to disconnect is a timely response to an issue that has become a hot-button topic since the pandemic descended
It has been a challenge for many of us since March of last year, and for some of us since well before then, to know when it’s okay to switch off from work. But that’s no longer the case.
A new code of practice on the right to disconnect has been drawn up by the Workplace Relations Commission, and was formally brought in by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last Thursday.
