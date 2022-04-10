Tech skills gap needs a holistic approach, says Accenture Ireland boss
Alastair Blair said that lifelong learning needs to be prioritised, along with interdisciplinary skills and investing in training
A more holistic approach to education is required to address the tech skills gap, the country managing director at Accenture has said.
Alastair Blair told the Business Post that attracting more net inward migration would help in the short term, but that lifelong learning needs to be prioritised.
“We’ve got to invest more in technology training, not ramming it down people’s throats but helping people get up to speed. The long-term approach requires...
