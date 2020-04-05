Sunday April 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Tech firm Kemp finds the right balance in Limerick

The international load-balancing tech firm has more than half its staff based in the city where it draws on the wealth of talent from the colleges there

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
5th April, 2020
2
Ciaran Bradley chief technology officer, Kemp: ‘We’re constantly reinvesting in our technology’ Picture: Lorraine O’Sullivan

Between them, Deirdre Sarsfield and Ciaran Bradley have more than ten years of combined experience at Kemp. Sarsfield accounts for most of it, but both ended up in the business because of the allure of working in their home city of Limerick.

Kemp specialises in load-balancing technology, and no, that doesn’t mean it makes sure that everything fits on a truck. A load balancer makes sure websites – or anything connected to the internet –...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Screen test: the new virtual reality

In our desperation to connect with each other online during our enforced solitude, we run the risk of losing our senses in the process

Mary McGill | 3 hours ago

Buyer’s Guide: Laptops, tablets and convertibles

There are plenty of appealing mid-budget options from the big names. Stephen Errity picks out some of the best on the market

Stephen Errity | 3 hours ago

Smart infrastructure for smart building

Massive technological changes are going on behind the scenes in construction

Alex Meehan | 3 hours ago