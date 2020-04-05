Tech firm Kemp finds the right balance in Limerick

Between them, Deirdre Sarsfield and Ciaran Bradley have more than ten years of combined experience at Kemp. Sarsfield accounts for most of it, but both ended up in the business because of the allure of working in their home city of Limerick.
Kemp specialises in load-balancing technology, and no, that doesn’t mean it makes sure that everything fits on a truck. A load balancer makes sure websites – or anything connected to the internet –...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team