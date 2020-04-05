Tech firm Kemp finds the right balance in Limerick

Between them, Deirdre Sarsfield and Ciaran Bradley have more than ten years of combined experience at Kemp. Sarsfield accounts for most of it, but both ended up in the business because of the allure of working in their home city of Limerick.

Kemp specialises in load-balancing technology, and no, that doesn’t mean it makes sure that everything fits on a truck. A load balancer makes sure websites – or anything connected to the internet –...