Tech firm aims to raise €2m for social housing software

Bynaric plans to hire 20 staff and open an office in Manchester

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
23rd January, 2022
Aria Pour, chief executive and founder of Bynaric: the company develops software to help improve the management and processing of social housing lists

Bynaric, a Dublin-based tech start-up which develops software to help improve the management and processing of social housing lists, aims to raise €2 million in its first funding round by the end of March.

The business also plans to hire 20 staff this year, and open an office in Manchester to aid its growth in Britain.

“We want to expand more into Britain, but there are still a lot of customers for us to win in...

