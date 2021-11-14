Subscribe Today
Tech companies were granted confidentiality before meeting minister

Multinationals asked that no detailed notes be taken during a discussion of new EU digital rules with Fianna Fail’s Robert Troy, because of possible FoI requests

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
14th November, 2021
Robert Troy, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment: held online roundtable meetings with tech firms to discuss upcoming EU legislation. Picture: RollingNews

Multinational tech companies sought and were granted confidentiality before meeting a government minister to discuss Ireland’s position on landmark new EU legislation that aims to rein in digital companies, the Business Post can reveal.

Some of the companies also asked through the IDA that no detailed notes be taken at the meeting, expressing concerns that any records of what was discussed would be subject to Freedom of Information (FoI).

Robert Troy,...

