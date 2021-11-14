Tech companies were granted confidentiality before meeting minister
Multinationals asked that no detailed notes be taken during a discussion of new EU digital rules with Fianna Fail’s Robert Troy, because of possible FoI requests
Multinational tech companies sought and were granted confidentiality before meeting a government minister to discuss Ireland’s position on landmark new EU legislation that aims to rein in digital companies, the Business Post can reveal.
Some of the companies also asked through the IDA that no detailed notes be taken at the meeting, expressing concerns that any records of what was discussed would be subject to Freedom of Information (FoI).
Robert Troy,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Gadget Guru: Vodafone Neo Watch, Ninja AF100, CircuitMess Batmobile
A smartwatch for younger children, a compact multi-use air fryer and a new twist on the Batmobile are reviewed this week
Tech’s the season to be jolly: The best devices to get this Christmas – if you can
Given the global shortage of chips, electronic products will be in greater demand than ever before during this festive season, so start your search for these gems immediately
An image problem: why Facebook needs to counter the negative effects of Instagram
A protest by a group of Cork schoolgirls and the revelations of a Facebook whistleblower highlight the stakes involved in the battle to make social media safe for young people
Protestors call on government to tackle Instagram’s impact on mental health
Teenagers walked from Facebook’s docklands headquarters to Leinster House where they delivered a letter which demanded tech giant be held ‘accountable’