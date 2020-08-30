‘Survival comes first and things like SCA protocol are further down the line’

The rush of Irish businesses seeking to establish a presence online has made life busier than ever for Philip Konopik.
As Visa’s country manager for Ireland he’s wary that many of the latter are not ready for the big regulatory hurdle they need to jump this year.
The European Union’s Secure Customer Authentication (SCA) protocol takes effect on December 31, but most businesses will need to be ready by the end...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team