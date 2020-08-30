Sunday August 30, 2020
‘Survival comes first and things like SCA protocol are further down the line’

Visa’s country manager for Ireland Philip Konopik warns that businesses need to sort out the new EU regulatory hurdle for customer payments before December 31 or they may risk losing sales

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
30th August, 2020
Philip Konopik, country manager for Ireland at Visa: Irish SMEs must ensure they are compliant with new EU protocols on online payments by the end of October. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The rush of Irish businesses seeking to establish a presence online has made life busier than ever for Philip Konopik.

As Visa’s country manager for Ireland he’s wary that many of the latter are not ready for the big regulatory hurdle they need to jump this year.

The European Union’s Secure Customer Authentication (SCA) protocol takes effect on December 31, but most businesses will need to be ready by the end...

