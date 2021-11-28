Success of breathing monitor prompts Cork medtech to raise €20m for new markets
PMD Solutions’ RespiraSense device was rolled out to all HSE hospitals during the Covid-19 crisis, but it works for all respiratory issues
PMD Solutions, a medical devices company based in Cork, aims to raise between €10 million and €20 million in its next funding round.
PMD has created a device, called RespiraSense, which can be used to monitor the breathing of patients with COPD issues. It was first trialled in Beaumont Hospital in March 2020 and has since been rolled out to all 26 hospitals run by the HSE nationwide.
RespiraSense is fitted just below the ribcage of the...
