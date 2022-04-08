Stripe processes more than €580bn in payments as Covid leads to 60% growth
Over 1,400 new companies joined up with the online payments company each day in 2021 new figures show
Stripe processed more than $640 billion (€588.8 billion) in payments in 2021, up 60 per cent on the prior year as more companies rushed to get online during the pandemic.
The payments processing company, founded by the Collison brothers, said 1,400 new companies and 100 non-profits joined up with the online payments firm every day. In addition, over 100 businesses every day passed the milestone of $1 million in lifetimes sales on the platform.
What has been good for Stripe has also...
