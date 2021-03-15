Subscribe Today
Stripe now the most highly valued fintech start-up

The company, now worth $95 billion, is to create 1,000 jobs in Dublin over the next five years

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
15th March, 2021
Stripe is now the most highly valued fintech start-up, worth $95 billion, the company announced yesterday.

Its latest financing round raised €600 million from sources like the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), Allianz, AXA, Bailie Gifford and Sequoia Capital. The NTMA is understood to have invested €42 million.

Stripe also announced the creation of at least 1,000 jobs over the next five years at their Dublin headquarters. 300 people currently work in the Dublin offices, making...

