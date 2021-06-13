Subscribe Today
Stripe chief defends Europe’s place in global tech industry

Patrick Collison wrote in the Economist that the European tech sector is worth four times more than it was five years ago, attracting 15 per cent of global venture capital

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
13th June, 2021
Patrick Collison, the Stripe chief executive, said his company worked with more than 100,000 of Europe’s most innovative firms.

Patrick Collison has defended the European tech sector and called on politicians to help develop the “next generation of global leaders”.

The billionaire Stripe co-founder and chief executive wrote to the Economist in response to an article which described Europe as “the land that ambition forgot”.

The article argued that the value of large European corporations has plummeted in recent decades and is now eclipsed by America and China.

Share this post

