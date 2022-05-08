State on track to outstrip EU targets on use of electronic ID

The state could have 90 per cent of citizens using MyGovID by 2030, outperforming the European Union’s target of 80 per cent, Barry Lowry, the government’s chief information officer, has said.

MyGovID is a digital identity available to citizens that can be used to access multiple government services online. Lowry told the Business Post that a focus on health services and local government would encourage more people to use it.

“We’re looking...