State on track to outstrip EU targets on use of electronic ID

Up to 90 per cent of Irish citizens could be using MyGovID by 2030, beating Europe’s ‘digital decade’ target of 80 per cent of population

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
8th May, 2022
Barry Lowry, government chief information officer: ‘We’re looking at areas to use MyGovID in the health space’.Picture: Fergal Phillips

The state could have 90 per cent of citizens using MyGovID by 2030, outperforming the European Union’s target of 80 per cent, Barry Lowry, the government’s chief information officer, has said.

MyGovID is a digital identity available to citizens that can be used to access multiple government services online. Lowry told the Business Post that a focus on health services and local government would encourage more people to use it.

“We’re looking...

