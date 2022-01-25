Spotify partners with Stripe as part of podcast subscription service
Creators can accept payments from fans anywhere in the world through the service
Global payments company Stripe has partnered with Spotify to help podcasters accept payments and launch recurring revenue streams.
Spotify recently launched its podcast subscriptions service, which allows podcasters to offer paid monthly content. Stripe provided the payment infrastructure for the service, enabling Spotify to expand the feature to support dozens of currencies for thousands of creators across over 30 countries.
“Spotify Podcast Subscriptions make it easy for creators to establish and manage an important new revenue...
