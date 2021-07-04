Subscribe Today
‘Spotify for sports’ tech start-up to set new $1.5m funding goal

Locker, a mobile platform designed to bring trusted sports content to fans, has plans for a pro edition designed to work with providers that use paywalls

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
4th July, 2021
Pictured left to right: Brian Quinn, co-founder, Ross O’Dwyer (centre), CEO and co-founder, Matt Steerman, co-founder and Andrew Pierse, Head of Product.

Locker, a Galway based sports tech start-up, expects to seek a second pre-seed round of $1.5 million (€1.3 million) later this year. Last week the business announced its first pre-seed round of $700,000.

Founded in 2020, Locker is a mobile platform designed to bring sports content from trusted sources directly to fans. The first phase of the business is aggregation of sports news personalised for fans. The second phase will add statistics and audio content, and the...

