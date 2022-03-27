Subscribe Today
Social enterprise Finedeeds launches early to help in Ukraine crisis

Polish-Irish co-founder Pauline Kwasniak was spurred to start the volunteer platform two months early to help ‘next-door neighbours’ in extremis

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
27th March, 2022
Paulina Kwasniak and Rajat Mahehswari, co-founders of Finedeeds: the Irish social giving start-up has brought forward its launch by two months in a bid to assist small charities in Poland working to help people in Ukraine

Finedeeds, an Irish social giving start-up, has brought forward its launch by two months in a bid to assist small charities in Poland working to help people in Ukraine.

The start-up was due to launch in late May, but went online last week in response to the crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It provides a platform that links volunteers with charities and also facilitates donations to vetted programmes.

