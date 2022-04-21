Smart kitchen company Fresco is valued at $80m and plans to double headcount

Irish smart kitchen company Fresco has raised $20 million (€18.4m) at an $80 million valuation with a number of well-known appliance makers leading the new investment.

The company, which recently rebranded from Drop, has also announced plans to double headcount to 100 people over the coming 24 months with new roles across a number of areas, including product, engineering and security.

Led by Ben Harris, the Dublin-headquartered firm has developed what it describes as an “operating system for...