Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

Sisk develops digital twin for buildings to monitor their health

The move is part of the construction firm’s €5 million investment in technology to provide aftercare service on projects

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
11th July, 2021
Sisk develops digital twin for buildings to monitor their health
CGI of Wembley Park in London: used as an incubator by Sisk’s digital team.

Sisk is investing €5 million in digital transformation technologies over the next three years as the construction giant aims to grow its post-construction services business.

“We’ve been on a journey over the last five years where we have significantly increased our investment in technology,” Bernard McGarrity, director of strategy and performance at Sisk, said. “We’ve introduced new technologies at local site level, we have 15 projects where we have introduced artificial intelligence and automation....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

John and Patrick Collison, co-founders of Stripe: an IPO is expected soon. Picture: Bloomberg

Company Watch: Stripe’s IPO has been a long time in the making

Tech Aaron Rogan 5 hours ago
Dr Niamh Shaw: ‘If I had the money, I’d do it but I wouldn’t feel I’d satisfied my life’s mission to be an astronaut.’ Picture: Naoise Culhane

‘It’s a bit vulgar. It’s hard to watch. As someone who wants to go to space, I’ve had to rethink my motivations for it’

Tech Insight Emmet Ryan 1 day ago
Set-up on the new Nokia X20 is quick

The Gadget Guru: Nokia X20, Olympus Pen E-P7, iKinesis

Gadgets Emmet Ryan 2 days ago
Dee Coakley, chief executive of Boundless: ‘growing the team in all areas’. Picture: Bryan Meade

Boundless sets €10m Series A funding target for plans to go live in 35 countries

Tech Emmet Ryan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1