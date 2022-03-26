Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

Security experts on high alert over fears of imminent Russian cyber attacks

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is likely to herald the onset of more cyber attacks on western infrastructure, including in Ireland, according to IT security specialists

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
26th March, 2022
Security experts on high alert over fears of imminent Russian cyber attacks
Russian hackers have targeted Ireland before and now cybersecurity firms are on high alert for fresh attacks

Fears of cyber warfare are at an all-time high due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to experts in the sector.

Their warnings follow a series of statements by the US and Irish governments. Joe Biden, the US president, warned on Monday that intelligence suggested Russia was planning cyber attacks against US businesses.

This was followed by two regional offices of RTÉ receiving suspicious packages with SD cards, with staff at the broadcaster...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Devastation after Russian rockets hit warehouses in Kyiv: ‘Computing has long had an association with conflict and war, not least because early computers required staggering amounts of investment to develop and the only people with deep enough pockets were the ministries of war.’ Picture: Getty

War machines: how the computers we use in our everyday lives were born of conflict

Connected Jason Walsh
Guidewire’s new EMEA headquarters in Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin.

Guidewire plans to add 167 jobs at new EMEA HQ

Tech Emmet Ryan
Aine Kerr, co-founder of Kinzen: ‘I’ve asked myself at times, ‘What would I do if I weren’t afraid?’ And the answer has been at times to leave.’ Picture: Kyran O’Brien

‘When facts are uncertain and anxiety is high, the natural response is to try to seek out information’: Two tech experts on fighting misinformation and encouraging women into the industry

Tech Nadine O’Regan
Josh Builder, chief technology officer, Signify Health; Susan Yun, chief people officer, Signify Health; and Kyle Armbrester, chief executive, Signify Health. Picture: Martina Rega

US healthcare firm Signify open to further growth in Galway

Tech Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1