Samsung smartphone users grew to 1.7 million last year

Samsung grew its total number of smartphone users in Ireland by 40,000 to 1.7 million in 2021, an increase of of 2.4 per cent from 2020. The phone maker also said that it had sold 600,000 smartphones in its premium S and Note brands since 2018.

“We’re really proud of our achievements in Ireland. The S21 range last year was our biggest ever for pre-orders and we doubled that with this year’s S22 range,” Nick Porter, head of Samsung Ireland, told the...