Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

Samsung smartphone users grew to 1.7 million last year

Over 55 per cent of all of the Samsung’s S22 pre-orders in Ireland were on the S22 Ultra, the highest end version of the three devices

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
13th April, 2022
Samsung smartphone users grew to 1.7 million last year
Nick Porter, head of Samsung Ireland: “We’re really proud of our achievements in Ireland”

Samsung grew its total number of smartphone users in Ireland by 40,000 to 1.7 million in 2021, an increase of of 2.4 per cent from 2020. The phone maker also said that it had sold 600,000 smartphones in its premium S and Note brands since 2018.

“We’re really proud of our achievements in Ireland. The S21 range last year was our biggest ever for pre-orders and we doubled that with this year’s S22 range,” Nick Porter, head of Samsung Ireland, told the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Richie Barter, chief executive at Replan.

Irish supply chain software firm Replan raises £2m in Hoxton Ventures-led round

Technology Eva Short
OpenBack co-founder and chief executive David Shackleton

Irish tech company OpenBack acquired by Twitter

Tech Emmet Ryan
Ren Zhengfei, Huawei’s founder and chief executive.

Huawei’s Russia pullback could indicate a bigger signal from Beijing

Tech Emmet Ryan
Palo Alto Networks headquarters in Santa Clara, California

Palo Alto Networks identifies global widespread failure in identity management

News Emmet Ryan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1