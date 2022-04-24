SafeScore looks to address issue of airline waiting times

SafeScore, a Co Kerry-based business is aiming to reduce the wait times at airports and ease the frustrations of passengers with an online platform.

The business was founded in 2020 and is based at the RDI Hub in Killorglin. SafeScore is creating 20 jobs over the next year and expects to raise €1 million in seed funding over the same period.

Its platform aggregates and manages data for travel to different countries to make it easier for...