Rental firm hopes to deploy 10,000 e-scooters nationwide
Superpedestrian, one of several international rental firms interested in Ireland, hopes to get the go-ahead later this year
Superpedestrian, a US-based scooter-sharing business, aims to deploy 3,000 scooters in Dublin and 10,000 nationwide.
The government is expected to introduce legislation for e-scooters later this year, with local authorities to grant licences to sharing businesses. Superpedestrian expects to employ around 20 to 30 staff in Ireland directly, should it win a licence for Dublin.
“Ireland is a great place for shared scooters. For most journeys you don’t need a car and shared scooters can provide a great solution...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Gadget Guru: Nokia 5.4, Oppo Band, Ebo Air
A cheap but not so cheerful mobile phone, a new fitness band and a robot to keep your pet company are on the Guru’s radar this week
The Gadget Guru: Google Nest Hub; OnePlus 9 Pro; Obsbot Me
The latest digital assistant from Google may be the best to hit the market yet, while a challenger Android phone and an AI-powered phone mount are also on the Guru’s radar this week
Facebook moderator to testify before Oireachtas panel in groundbreaking appearance
Committee to examine working conditions of social media referees after Business Post revealed concerns over psychological supports
The Gadget Guru: Huawei Sound; Ninja Air Fryer; Moorebot Scout
A less than perfect speaker, a speedy air fryer and a robotic home security tool are all reviewed this week