Rental firm hopes to deploy 10,000 e-scooters nationwide

Superpedestrian, a US-based scooter-sharing business, aims to deploy 3,000 scooters in Dublin and 10,000 nationwide.

The government is expected to introduce legislation for e-scooters later this year, with local authorities to grant licences to sharing businesses. Superpedestrian expects to employ around 20 to 30 staff in Ireland directly, should it win a licence for Dublin.

“Ireland is a great place for shared scooters. For most journeys you don’t need a car and shared scooters can provide a great solution...