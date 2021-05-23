Power’s ASX aims aims to raise €500,000 more in fresh crowdfunding campaign

ASX, a gambling platform founded by Paddy Power, the former director of communications at Flutter, is launching its second crowdfunding campaign today with the aim of raising €500,000.

Its previous campaign, held earlier this month, hit the €500,000 mark within 45 minutes of going live on the Spark Crowdfunding platform. It eventually raised €634,435 before being closed due to being oversubscribed after 29 hours.

“It was encouraging how successful the first fundraiser was. It showed there was...