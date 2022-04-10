Subscribe Today
Pineapple raises €1m for its ‘LinkedIn for Gen Z’ platform

The professional social network allows members to build connections using Instagram-style stories

Charlie Taylor
10th April, 2022
Pineapple raises €1m for its ‘LinkedIn for Gen Z’ platform
Oliver Cruise and David Diamond, founders of Pineapple Labs: ‘We’re building a platform centred around community and the belief that showing off your authentic self will help you make your best career moves.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Pineapple Labs, an Irish-founded start-up, has raised $1.1 million (€1 million) in funding for its professional social network aimed at Generation Z.

The company’s platform uses Instagram-style stories to help members build expressive profiles that tell their personal and professional stories. It is being pitched as a rival to LinkedIn, but targeted at younger users.

David Diamond, its co-founder and chief executive, told the Business Post that LinkedIn, the most popular networking platform with...

