Pineapple raises €1m for its ‘LinkedIn for Gen Z’ platform

Pineapple Labs, an Irish-founded start-up, has raised $1.1 million (€1 million) in funding for its professional social network aimed at Generation Z.

The company’s platform uses Instagram-style stories to help members build expressive profiles that tell their personal and professional stories. It is being pitched as a rival to LinkedIn, but targeted at younger users.

David Diamond, its co-founder and chief executive, told the Business Post that LinkedIn, the most popular networking platform with...