&Open secures €2m in venture debt as it eyes further expansion

The Irish gifting platform &Open has secured €2 million in venture debt from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) to be used to further develop its platform and accelerate its growth. The company last year raised €6 million from a number of leading tech veterans, and announced 100 new jobs.

Founded in 2017 by Ciara Flood and brothers Jonathan and Mark Legge, &Open has developed a platform that makes it easier for brands to send carefully selected...