Novelplast plans to raise €100 million on spinout business

Novelplast, a plastics technology business based in Baile Ghib, Co Meath, aims to raise €100 million in 2024 in a combined effort on a spinout business with Avoncourt Packaging in Cork, Technological University Shannon, and University College Cork.

“We’ve had some very good results with the technology to date. The clock is ticking already on the project. It started in August last year, it’s a three-year project and we are aiming at having a commercialisation plan...