Novelplast plans to raise €100 million on spinout business

Firm that recycles plastics aims to hire more staff as it plans to expand

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
24th January, 2022
Novelplast plans to raise €100 million on spinout business
Neil Skeffington, chief executive of Novelplast, shows Helen McEntee, the Minister for Justice, the finished product at the plastics technology business in Meath.

Novelplast, a plastics technology business based in Baile Ghib, Co Meath, aims to raise €100 million in 2024 in a combined effort on a spinout business with Avoncourt Packaging in Cork, Technological University Shannon, and University College Cork.

“We’ve had some very good results with the technology to date. The clock is ticking already on the project. It started in August last year, it’s a three-year project and we are aiming at having a commercialisation plan...

