No changes planned for Novi’s Irish staff after sale
Employees at Meta’s fintech operation in Dublin will not be immediately affected by its $182 million deal with Silverlake
Meta’s decision to shelve its ambitious plan to launch its own digital currency will not immediately affect the staff working on the project in its Irish office.
The tech giant, which recently rebranded from Facebook, last week confirmed that it was selling the intellectual property and other assets related to the Diem Association to Silverlake Capital. The deal was worth $182 million.
Meta had 24 staff working at Novi Financial Ireland, a money transfer...
