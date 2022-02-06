Subscribe Today
New unicorn Wayflyer will expand in France and Germany

Valued at €1.4 billion after its latest funding round, the Dublin-based e-commerce firm plans to penetrate the European market

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
6th February, 2022
New unicorn Wayflyer will expand in France and Germany
Aidan Corbett and Jack Pierse, co-founders of Wayflyer. Picture: Naoise Culhane

Wayflyer, a Dublin-based e-commerce software business, plans to expand into France and Germany this year following its latest funding round.

The company, founded in 2019, announced a funding round of $150 million (€131 million) last week, bringing its valuation to $1.6 billion (€1.4 billion). This makes it Ireland’s sixth homegrown unicorn, a term for a tech start-up valued at over $1 billion.

The business provides revenue based financing to e-commerce providers along with marketing analytics support.

