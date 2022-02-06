New unicorn Wayflyer will expand in France and Germany

Wayflyer, a Dublin-based e-commerce software business, plans to expand into France and Germany this year following its latest funding round.

The company, founded in 2019, announced a funding round of $150 million (€131 million) last week, bringing its valuation to $1.6 billion (€1.4 billion). This makes it Ireland’s sixth homegrown unicorn, a term for a tech start-up valued at over $1 billion.

The business provides revenue based financing to e-commerce providers along with marketing analytics support.