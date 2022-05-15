Subscribe Today
New syndicate aiming to back female entrepreneurs

The new syndicate, AwakenAngels, also intends to encourage more women to become investors

Charlie Taylor

 @chastaylor
15th May, 2022

From left: Mary McKenna, Mary Carty, Sinead Crowley and Clare McGee, founders of AwakenHub, with adviser Denise McQuaid and community administrator Brighde Barnes. Picture: Conor Healy/Picture It Photography

AwakenHub, a network of more than 1,600 members, has confirmed plans to launch a syndicate to back women entrepreneurs across Ireland.

The AwakenAngels syndicate intends to make investments at pre-seed stage with sums of between €20,000 and €50,000.

The syndicate is intended to “democratise the investor landscape for women”, Sinead Crowley, a co-founder, said.

