New national cyber security chief to be appointed in January

The director of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is expected to be appointed next month, as the agency overseeing the security of the state’s digital infrastructure rolls out a new five-year strategy.

The final interviews for the position have taken place in recent weeks and the role will be filled in the new year, Ossian Smyth, the junior minister responsible for the centre, said.

Concerns that the NCSC was not properly resourced...