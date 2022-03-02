Subscribe Today
New Defence Forces cybersecurity unit will not be fast-tracked

Summer timeline for acting on the recommendations from the Commission on the Defence Forces remains unchanged

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
2nd March, 2022
Companies, government departments and organisations across the EU are on heightened alert to avoid becoming a cyber target as Russia responds to western sanctions

The Department of Defence has today confirmed there is to be no hastening of the four-month timeline to approve and action recommendations from the Commission on the Defence Forces.

A report from the commission recommended creating a joint cyber defence command, with between 100 and 300 personnel. The cyber defence command was recommended early last month to deter “aggressive acts against the state in the cyber domain or other military domains such as land, sea...

