New app aims to connect Irish speakers to each other
GaelGoer has been created by Dublin-based company DataDyne, a management and tech consulting business
A new app is being launched next month to help Irish speakers find fellow Gaeilgeoirí and businesses that have staff who will converse in Irish.
GaelGoer has been developed by Dublin-based DataDyne, a management and tech consulting business, to help improve chances for Irish speakers to have incidental conversations in Irish.
“I’m a psychologist and I think about things, wondering why they happen. When I moved into Dublin city in 2016, I heard all...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Virtualised desktop infrastructure: keeping it real for remote workers
When the pandemic hit in March 2020 and companies were obliged to facilitate staff working from home, there were two IT strategies they could follow. But now that we’re heading towards the back end of 2021, only one of them is truly adaptable and fit for long term use
Buyer’s Guide: The latest projectors from the big players
Projectors are great for enlivening or clarifying a meeting, speech or presentation, in the office or in educational and training environments, as well as providing a home cinema experience for movies, sports and gaming
Apple’s new privacy policy: protection or control?
Changes to be implemented later this year have been lauded by parents and government agencies but have raised concern among privacy experts and users
Operating systems: is this the end of operations
With the world moving ever-faster to the internet as the deployment platform for everything from spreadsheets to the controls for autonomous cars, has the operating system had its day?