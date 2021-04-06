National College of Ireland hit by ransomware attack
All IT systems at third-level institution have been suspended as it investigates breach
The National College of Ireland (NCI) was subjected to a ransomware attack, the Business Post has learned.
The cyberattack, detected on Saturday morning, resulted in the Dublin college suspending access to all its IT systems, including Moodle and the Library Service.
In a statement sent to students, NCI said its IT team and external service providers were working to restore the service “as soon as possible”. Students with assignments due were advised that...
