National College of Ireland hit by ransomware attack

All IT systems at third-level institution have been suspended as it investigates breach

Eva Short
6th April, 2021
National College of Ireland in the IFSC in Dublin said it has not paid any sort of ransom in exchange for access to systems being restored

The National College of Ireland (NCI) was subjected to a ransomware attack, the Business Post has learned.

The cyberattack, detected on Saturday morning, resulted in the Dublin college suspending access to all its IT systems, including Moodle and the Library Service.

In a statement sent to students, NCI said its IT team and external service providers were working to restore the service “as soon as possible”. Students with assignments due were advised that...

Share this post

